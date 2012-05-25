Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Accountability in Decentralised Employment Service Regimes

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k98sbxn9wbw-en
Authors
Hugh Mosley
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mosley, H. (2012), “Accountability in Decentralised Employment Service Regimes”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2012/10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k98sbxn9wbw-en.
Go to top