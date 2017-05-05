Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Access to new data sources for statistics

Business models and incentives for the corporate sector
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9a1fa77f-en
Authors
Thilo Klein, Stefaan Verhulst
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Klein, T. and S. Verhulst (2017), “Access to new data sources for statistics: Business models and incentives for the corporate sector”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2017/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9a1fa77f-en.
Go to top