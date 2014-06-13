Access Network Speed Tests

This report examines the approaches being taken to measure broadband performance by reviewing information on official speed tests to date as well as their strengths and drawbacks in methodologies, emerging good practices and the challenges in undertaking a harmonised approach across OECD countries. Measurement projects for Internet connection performance face greater potential hurdles than for traditional telecommunication networks, while at the same time, new opportunities are emerging in terms of “crowd-sourced” data collected through applications installed by users. The report provides classification of those measurement approaches with suggestions on how they can be selected and implemented depending on different policy goals.