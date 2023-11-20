Skip to main content
Accelerating the EU’s green transition

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bed2b6df-en
Authors
Martin Borowiecki, Joaquín Calvo Giménez, Federico Giovannelli, Francesco Vanni
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Borowiecki, M. et al. (2023), “Accelerating the EU’s green transition”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1777, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bed2b6df-en.
