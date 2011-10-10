Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A System of Health Accounts

2011 Edition
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264116016-en
Authors
OECD, World Health Organization, Eurostat
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/WHO/Eurostat (2011), A System of Health Accounts: 2011 Edition, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264116016-en.
Go to top