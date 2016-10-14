Vocational education and training (VET) programmes are facing rapid change and intensifying challenges. How can employers and unions be engaged? How can workbased learning be used? How can teachers and trainers be effectively prepared? How should postsecondary programmes be structured? The country reports in this series look at these and other questions. They form part of Skills beyond School, OECD policy reviews of vocational education and training.
A Skills beyond School Review of Peru
Report
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 July 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
8 December 2022
-
22 September 2022
-
Report5 May 2022
-
18 February 2022
-
23 July 2021
-
31 March 2021
Related publications
-
4 July 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
Case study10 June 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
6 October 2023
-
27 September 2023