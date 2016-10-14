Skip to main content
A Skills beyond School Review of Peru

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264265400-en
Authors
Mary Alice McCarthy, Pauline Musset
Tags
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training
Cite this content as:

McCarthy, M. and P. Musset (2016), A Skills beyond School Review of Peru, OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264265400-en.
