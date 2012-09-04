A Skills beyond School Review of Korea

Higher level vocational education and training (VET) programmes are facing rapid change and intensifying challenges. What type of training is needed to meet the needs of a changing economies? How should the programmes be funded? How should they be linked to academic and university programmes? How can employers and unions be engaged? This country report on Korea looks at these and other questions, and is part of the Skills beyond School series, OECD policy reviews of postsecondary vocational education and training.