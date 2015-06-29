Higher level vocational education and training (VET) programmes are facing rapid change and intensifying challenges. What type of training is needed to meet the needs of changing economies? How should the programmes be funded? How should they be linked to academic and university programmes? How can employers and unions be engaged? The country reports in this series look at these and other questions. They form part of Skills beyond School, the OECD policy review of postsecondary vocational education and training. This report reviews vocational education and training systems in Costa Rica.
A Skills beyond School Review of Costa Rica
Report
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 July 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
8 December 2022
-
22 September 2022
-
Report5 May 2022
-
18 February 2022
-
23 July 2021
-
31 March 2021
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
6 October 2023
-
Country note30 June 2023
-
13 June 2023