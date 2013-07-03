This report examines vocational education and training programmes in Austria, covering how they are changing, how they are funded, how they are linked to academic and university programmes and how employers and unions are engaged.
A Skills beyond School Review of Austria
Report
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 July 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
8 December 2022
-
22 September 2022
-
Report5 May 2022
-
18 February 2022
-
23 July 2021
-
31 March 2021
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
19 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
Policy paper23 November 2023