A Simulation Model of Federal, Provincial and Territorial Government Accounts for the Analysis of Fiscal-Consolidation Strategies in Canada

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7pf8xkvxs-en
Authors
Yvan Guillemette
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Guillemette, Y. (2010), “A Simulation Model of Federal, Provincial and Territorial Government Accounts for the Analysis of Fiscal-Consolidation Strategies in Canada”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 800, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km7pf8xkvxs-en.
