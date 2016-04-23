Skip to main content
A Review of Public Policies relating to the Use of Environmental Labelling and Information Schemes (ELIS)

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0p34bk7hb-en
Authors
Mikaël Klintman
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Klintman, M. (2016), “A Review of Public Policies relating to the Use of Environmental Labelling and Information Schemes (ELIS)”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 105, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0p34bk7hb-en.
