A review of Mexico’s participation in global value chains

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1ab1e52e-en
Authors
Elena Vidal, Alberto González Pandiella
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Vidal, E. and A. González Pandiella (2024), “A review of Mexico’s participation in global value chains”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1802, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1ab1e52e-en.
