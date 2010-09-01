A Review of Local Economic and Employment Development Policy Approaches in OECD Countries: Policy Transferability to Wales

This paper is written in the context of a coalition government in the Welsh Assembly which is committed to full employment (defined as an employment rate of 80%) based on quality jobs. At the outset it should be noted that not all activities relevant to the subject matter of this report have been devolved to the Welsh Assembly. Though the Assembly has powers relating to education and training it does not have responsibility for employment issues. It should also be emphasised that the Welsh Assembly has introduced many new policies and strategies and has recently integrated bodies such as Education and Learning Wales (ELWa) and the Welsh Development Agency into Government Departments. This report considers the transferability of ten policy audits focusing on specific policy interventions in different OECD countries in the fields of labour market participation, skills development and economic and physical regeneration. First, it considers the main policy challenges for Wales in relation to the labour market. It then examines evidence of policy gaps in the current approach of the Welsh Assembly Government. This leads on to an assessment of the policy options that might be considered in relation to the challenges facing Wales. The next section attempts to consider the potential role of the reviewed initiatives in filling these gaps. A final section draws conclusions and makes some policy recommendations.