This section introduces the first of the three 'learning tools' (i.e. policy audits, transferability papers, regional case studies) envisaged by the 'OECD-WAG Review of Local Economic and Employment Development Approaches in OECD Countries' and covers four areas: the nature of the policy audits; the selection process; an overview of the lessons learned; some general conclusions.
A Review of Local Economic and Employment Development Policy Approaches in OECD Countries: Policy Audits
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
