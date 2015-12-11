Skip to main content
A Review of International Large-Scale Assessments in Education

Assessing Component Skills and Collecting Contextual Data
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264248373-en
Authors
John Cresswell, Ursula Schwantner, Charlotte Waters
Tags
PISA
Cite this content as:

Cresswell, J., U. Schwantner and C. Waters (2015), A Review of International Large-Scale Assessments in Education: Assessing Component Skills and Collecting Contextual Data, PISA, The World Bank, Washington, D.C./OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264248373-en.
