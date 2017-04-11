Skip to main content
A Primer on Government-Sponsored Pension Schemes in the National Accounts and their Impact on the Interpretation of Government Debt Statistics

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c71c7727-en
Authors
Paul Goebel
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Goebel, P. (2017), “A Primer on Government-Sponsored Pension Schemes in the National Accounts and their Impact on the Interpretation of Government Debt Statistics”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2017/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c71c7727-en.
