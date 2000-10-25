Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A Multi-Gas Assessment of the Kyoto Protocol

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/540631321683
Authors
Jean-Marc Burniaux
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Burniaux, J. (2000), “A Multi-Gas Assessment of the Kyoto Protocol”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 270, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/540631321683.
Go to top