Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A Macroeconomic Model for Debt Analysis of the Latin America Region and Debt Accounting Models for the Highly Indebted Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/542222878787
Authors
Peter Dittus, Paul S. O'Brien
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Dittus, P. and P. O'Brien (1991), “A Macroeconomic Model for Debt Analysis of the Latin America Region and Debt Accounting Models for the Highly Indebted Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 93, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/542222878787.
Go to top