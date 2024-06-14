- During the 1980s, following the Mexican payments crisis of August 1982, a number of debt "plans" and "strategies" have been introduced, but overall progress in resolving the situation has been slow. This paper results from a project to investigate the relationship between macroeconomic developments in OECD countries and those in debtor countries. The aim is to develop tools that can help to throw light on the importance of international linkages, including those between OECD and debtor countries, in order to understand better why many of the hopes and expectations of the various debt plans have not been realised.
- This paper presents a set of models for Latin America (DEMOD) that can be used to analyze the impact of the world macroeconomy on the economies of Latin America; these have been designed to focus in particular on growth and debt servicing capacity and to trace the development of creditworthiness indicators. In addition, debt accounting models for the highly indebted ...
A Macroeconomic Model for Debt Analysis of the Latin America Region and Debt Accounting Models for the Highly Indebted Countries
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
