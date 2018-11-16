This paper describes development patterns beyond GDP in a long-term historical perspective. It revisits the discussion on the goals of development in light of the current discussions on ‘Beyond GDP’, provides evidence on GDP and well-being outcomes since 1820 in a broad range of developing and emerging countries, and compares the experience of early industrialising countries and more recently emerging ones.
A long-term perspective on the development experience of emerging and industrialised economies
OECD Statistics Working Papers
