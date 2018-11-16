Skip to main content
A long-term perspective on the development experience of emerging and industrialised economies

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ad930641-en
Authors
Auke Rijpma, Jan Luiten van Zanden, Marco Mira d’Ercole
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Rijpma, A., J. van Zanden and M. Mira d’Ercole (2018), “A long-term perspective on the development experience of emerging and industrialised economies”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2018/10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ad930641-en.
