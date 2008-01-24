Skip to main content
A Framework for Addressing and Measuring Entrepreneurship

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/243160627270
Authors
Nadim Ahmad, Anders Hoffman
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ahmad, N. and A. Hoffman (2008), “A Framework for Addressing and Measuring Entrepreneurship”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2008/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/243160627270.
