A Digital Financial Literacy Strategy for Portugal

The Digital Financial Literacy Strategy for Portugal sets out a long-term vision and objectives, supported by short- and medium-term actions, for Banco de Portugal and other Portuguese stakeholders with an interest in improving digital financial education. The Strategy aims to empower the Portuguese population to safely use digital financial services and to contribute to reducing digital financial exclusion. Overall, the Strategy is intended to support people living in Portugal to improve their financial well-being and resilience. It was developed through a consultative and evidence-based approach, in line with the OECD Recommendation on Financial Literacy.