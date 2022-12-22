Skip to main content
A cost-of-living squeeze? Distributional implications of rising inflation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4b7539a3-en
Authors
Orsetta Causa, Emilia Soldani, Nhung Luu, Chiara Soriolo
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Causa, O. et al. (2022), “A cost-of-living squeeze? Distributional implications of rising inflation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1744, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4b7539a3-en.
