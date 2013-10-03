Skip to main content
A Characterisation of Environmental Labelling and Information Schemes

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3z11hpdgq2-en
Guillaume Gruère
OECD Environment Working Papers
Gruère, G. (2013), “A Characterisation of Environmental Labelling and Information Schemes”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 62, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3z11hpdgq2-en.
