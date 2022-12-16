Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

2022 Synthesis Report World Observatory on Subnational Government Finance and Investment

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b80a8cdb-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), 2022 Synthesis Report World Observatory on Subnational Government Finance and Investment, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b80a8cdb-en.
Go to top