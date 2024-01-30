Water is critical for meeting commitments of the Paris Agreement and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Our economies rely on water, with recent estimates putting the economic value of water and freshwater ecosystems at USD 58 trillion - equivalent to 60% of global GDP. At the same time, water related risks are increasing in frequency and scale in the context of climate change.
How are investments shaping our economies and societies exposure to water risk? What role can the financial system play in supporting water security? And how can increased understanding of how finance both impacts and depends on water resources spur action towards greater water security?
Diving deeper: the evolving landscape for assessing water risks to the financial system
Green Talks LIVE
- Date
- 14 May 2024
- Time
- 15:00
OECD Policy Analyst Lylah Davies discussed the evolving landscape for assessing water risks to the financial system, and presented key findings and recommendations from recent OECD work on assessing the financial materiality of water-related risks, including the recently published paper “Watered down? Investigating the financial materiality of water-related risks”. She was joined by experts to discuss relevant initiatives underway.
Speakers
Mathilde Mesnard
Deputy Director, OECD Environment
Lylah Davies
Policy Analyst, OECD Environment
Andries Schutte
Partner, Director, True North Partners, Riskscape
Carlijn Ginther
Sustainable Finance Officer Dutch Central Bank (DNB)
