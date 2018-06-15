Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Supporting Regional and Municipal Reconstruction and Recovery in Ukraine

Since 2014, the OECD has worked with Ukraine to strengthen regional and municipal governance. Before 2022, the work focused on how regional development and decentralisation reforms can enhance public service delivery, economic development, and citizen well-being across the country. In the wake of Russia’s large-scale war of aggression against Ukraine, the work has primarily focused on supporting subnational reconstruction and recovery.

Go to top