We aim to identify ways to strengthen funding and financing mechanisms for regional development, increase the fiscal capacity of municipalities, measure subnational performance, and build subnational capacity to implement reconstruction and recovery projects. The work is part of the OECD Ukraine Country Programme 2023-2027 and is undertaken in cooperation with Ukraine’s Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.
Supporting Regional and Municipal Reconstruction and Recovery in Ukraine
Since 2014, the OECD has worked with Ukraine to strengthen regional and municipal governance. Before 2022, the work focused on how regional development and decentralisation reforms can enhance public service delivery, economic development, and citizen well-being across the country. In the wake of Russia’s large-scale war of aggression against Ukraine, the work has primarily focused on supporting subnational reconstruction and recovery.