Business R&D structure and dynamics and the impact of public support for business R&D

The OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation is working on a project that applies a “distributed” approach to the empirical analysis of business R&D micro-data.

The OECD microBeRD project explores the structure, distribution and concentration of business R&D and sources of R&D funding across countries and models the incidence and impact of public support for business R&D.

This approach, based on the collaboration with national experts with access to confidential R&D and public support micro-data, facilitates a co-ordinated statistical analysis of the impact of R&D tax relief design features, as well as their interaction with direct forms of public R&D funding, by exploiting the variation in government support within and across countries.