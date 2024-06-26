Concretely, the Council and Executive Committee Secretariat (CES) supports the Secretary-General in his role as Chair of the Council and Members in playing their role in OECD governance through:
- Strengthening relations with Members by providing advice and support to Members in the decision-making process, anticipating issues that may be raised and identifying solutions;
- Supporting the Secretary-General on the institutional, policy and procedural aspects of Council’s activities and work programme;
- Providing institutional and procedural advice to Delegations and OECD Directorates;
- Ensuring the sound management of Council and Executive Committee meetings, including strategic agenda-setting and coordination with OECD Directorates;
- Providing information management;
In short, CES ensures efficient decision-making, institutional governance and coordination.