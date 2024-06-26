Ms Silvia da Rin Pagnetto is the Director of Council and Executive Committee Secretariat (SGE/CES) since 1 October 2020.



She joined the OECD in 2018 as Advisor to the Secretary-General, and was named Head of the Management Unit in the Office of the Secretary General (OSG) in August 2019. In these positions, she supported the OECD Chief of Staff and Sherpa, and the Deputy Chief of Staff, on the coordination of the Secretary-General’s agenda. She also advised on specific portfolios including the relationship with Latin America, the Development Cluster and the preparation of strategic documents, briefing and speeches.



In her current capacity, Ms da Rin Pagnetto advises and supports Members and the Secretary-General on the operational aspects of Council, Executive Committee and related meetings, including the Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) and Global Strategy Group (GSG), and works closely with the Chair and Bureau of these bodies. She also liaises with the legal directorate and other teams supporting the OECD's standing committees to ensure the timely organisation of the meetings of the Council and the Executive Committee. As Director, she maintains close relations and support Permanent Delegations in their different requirements and needs.