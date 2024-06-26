Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
Director, Council and Executive Committee Secretariat

Silvia da Rin Pagnetto

Ms Silvia da Rin Pagnetto is the Director of Council and Executive Committee Secretariat (SGE/CES) since 1 October 2020. She joined the OECD in 2018 as Advisor to the Secretary-General, and was named Head of the Management Unit in the Office of the Secretary General (OSG) in August 2019.

Biography

Select a language

English
français
Go to top