The OECD Statistics and Data Directorate (SDD) serves multiple functions:
- Data collection and creation
SDD produces, manages and grows the OECD’s core body of economic statistics including GDP, inflation, unemployment, and international trade, developing innovative metrics and tools to provide timely and granular information to address emerging measurement and policy challenges.
- Co-operation and statistical standards
We actively promote co-ordination of statistical and data-related activities among Members, key partners, and other international organisations; we share best practices and promote international statistical standards for official statistics fit for a fast-changing world. Through PARIS21 (Partnership in Statistics for Development in the 21st Century – hosted by SDD) we extend the reach of OECD co-operation on data and statistical capacity development to low and middle income countries.
- Building statistical capacity
We develop methodologies and capabilities, as well as governance and guidance, to support statistics and data activities across the OECD’s decentralised statistical system, most visibly through the Smart Data Strategy and its implementation. We also engage with the international statistical community through the Statistical Information System Collaboration Community (SIS-CC), through the promotion of Statistical Data and Metadata eXchange (SDMX), among other international initiatives.