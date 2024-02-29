The study of inflation is central to the analysis of macroeconomic conditions. SDD compile consumer price indices (CPIs), which are designed to measure changes over time in average retail prices of a fixed basket of goods and services taken as representing the consumption habits of households. In addition, SDD has developed a unique data set on national and sub-national real estate prices – work that is planned to be taken forward and expanded given the importance of housing for people’s well-being. SDD is also involved in the International Comparison Programme (ICP), a worldwide statistical partnership which produces purchasing power parities (PPPs) and comparative price levels for participating economies to compare their size of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and its main components internationally, taking account of differences in price levels.