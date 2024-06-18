Skip to main content
Executive Directorate

The Executive Directorate (EXD) provides corporate services, functions and management support to the OECD staff, senior leadership and Members in the areas of finance and budget, human resources, information technology, cybersecurity, conferences, translation, interpretation, infrastructure, security and risk management. EXD plays an important stewardship role of resources on behalf of the Secretary-General and is a key enabler of the OECD’s Programme of Work.

