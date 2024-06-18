EXD/DKI is the steward of the Organisation’s digital assets and strategy, on behalf of the Secretary-General. While many IT assets are owned by, and housed in Directorates and Programmes, EXD/DKI provides the frameworks for digital security and the protection of corporate data, and it delivers the core IT infrastructure for the Organisation. Its responsibilities include:

Management of key IT infrastructure and equipment

Management of the OECD network

IT risk management and digital security (including the delivery of policies, advice, and technical controls)

Systems architecture and design

Provision of corporate digital services including email, applications, and remote conferencing

Delivering IT training, especially on security aspects

Supporting core IT infrastructure, and operations to ensure business continuity and secure access in a hybrid work environment

Supporting a corporate approach to data storage and asset disposal