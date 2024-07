The size of OECD's budget and its programme of work are determined on a two-year basis by member countries. The Organisation's planning, budgeting and management are all organised on a results-based system.

Independent external auditing of the Organisation’s accounts and financial management is performed by a Supreme Audit Institution of an OECD member country, appointed by the Council.

Unlike the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund, OECD does not dispense grants or make loans.