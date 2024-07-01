Member countries' budget contributions

All Member countries contribute funding to the Part I Budget. The contributions (see table below) are based on both a proportion that is shared equally among member countries and a scale that is proportional to the relative size of their economies. The Part I Budget for 2024 is EUR 229.9 million.

Part II Budgets, meanwhile, cover programmes that are of interest to a limited number of Members and are funded according to scales of contributions or other agreements among the participating countries. The consolidated Part II Budgets for 2024 amount to EUR 122.1 million. The combined Part I and Part II Budgets come to EUR 352 million.