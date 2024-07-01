Before applying to positions at the OECD please check that you meet the following criteria:

You are a national of an OECD member country *

You are less than 65 years of age

You are fluent in one of the two OECD official languages (English and French) with a knowledge of or willingness to learn the other

* There are specific exemptions to this rule, which may be referred to in the job description. Please refer to Regulation 6 in the OECD Staff Regulations for more information.