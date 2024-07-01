Life at the OECD

The OECD has a diverse and multi-cultural workforce drawn from across its member countries, as well as key partner countries and countries involved in OECD regional initiatives. Staff from a wide range of academic and professional backgrounds bring diverse viewpoints and experiences to the Organisation.



As an employee of the Organisation, you will also be part of a stimulating and challenging working environment. You will have the opportunity to conduct and contribute to high-quality research and policy advice, helping the Organisation deliver on its mission – better policies for better lives.