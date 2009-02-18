Skip to main content
Hungarian
Publications
Tertiary Education for the Knowledge Society
Tertiary Education for the Knowledge Society
Volume 1 and Volume 2 (Hungarian version)
Report
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264063518-hu
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education and skills
Education access, participation and progression
Education organisation and governance
OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education
18 február 2009
Available in:
magyar
English
magyar
OECD (2009),
Tertiary Education for the Knowledge Society: Volume 1 and Volume 2 (Hungarian version)
, Tempus Public Foundation, Budapest,
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264063518-hu
.
