Skip to main content

Tertiary Education for the Knowledge Society

Volume 1 and Volume 2 (Hungarian version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264063518-hu
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Reviews of Tertiary Education

Select a language

English
magyar

Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), Tertiary Education for the Knowledge Society: Volume 1 and Volume 2 (Hungarian version), Tempus Public Foundation, Budapest, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264063518-hu.
Go to top