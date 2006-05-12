Skip to main content

Formative Assessment

Improving Learning in Secondary Classrooms (Hungarian version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789636825614-hu
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
magyar

Cite this content as:

OECD (2006), Formative Assessment: Improving Learning in Secondary Classrooms (Hungarian version), Hungarian Institute for Educational Research and Development, Budapest, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789636825614-hu.
Go to top