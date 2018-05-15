Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Youth Stocktaking Report

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dd2f5832-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Public Governance Reviews

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Youth Stocktaking Report, OECD Public Governance Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dd2f5832-en.
Go to top