‌While economic progress is being experienced by some, youth are not getting their fair share. Youth are more vulnerable to global challenges including the consequences of climate change, raising inequality and high public debt. Today’s political leadership tends to be dominated by older citizens which can lead to government being less sensitive to the needs of youth – possibly leading to decreased trust in government and public institutions. The OECD Youth Stocktaking Report is the first of its kind to take stock of existing public governance arrangements for effective and inclusive youth engagement and empowerment. It draws on OECD evidence on open government, gender equality, public sector innovation, public budgeting, regulatory policy, and other areas.