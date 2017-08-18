World Energy Balances 2017

This publication presents comprehensive energy balances for all the world’s largest energy producing and consuming countries. It contains detailed data on the supply and consumption of energy for 150 countries and regions, including all OECD countries, over 100 other key energy producing and consuming countries, as well as world and regional totals. The book includes graphs and detailed data by country for all energy sources – coal, gas, oil, electricity, renewables and waste - expressed in balance format, for the year 2015. Alongside this, there are summary time series on production, trade, final consumption by sector, as well as key energy and economic indicators. The volume also presents provisional 2016 supply data for OECD countries, and initial 2016 estimates for non-OECD countries’ production and trade of natural gas, primary coal and oil.

More detailed data in original units are published in the 2017 edition of World Energy Statistics.