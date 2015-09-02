Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Working Towards A Global Emission Inventory of PFASs: Focus on PFCAs – Status Quo and the Way Forward

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f97f34b1-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Risk Management of Chemicals
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), Working Towards A Global Emission Inventory of PFASs: Focus on PFCAs – Status Quo and the Way Forward, OECD Series on Risk Management of Chemicals, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f97f34b1-en.
Go to top