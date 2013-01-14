Skip to main content
  English
  Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Why do Russian Firms Use Fixed-Term and Agency Work Contracts?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dlf1ctsbv-en
Authors
Larisa Smirnykh, Andreas Wörgötter
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Smirnykh, L. and A. Wörgötter (2013), “Why do Russian Firms Use Fixed-Term and Agency Work Contracts?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1014, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dlf1ctsbv-en.
