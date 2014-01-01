- Across OECD countries, 18% of students skipped classes at least once in the two weeks prior to the PISA test, and 15% of students skipped a day of school or more over the same period.
- Few students in high-performing school systems skip classes or days of school.
- For students in OECD countries, skipping classes is associated with a 32-point lower score in mathematics, while skipping days of school is associated with a 52-point lower score.
- Truancy is observed among all students, whether advantaged or disadvantaged.
Who Are the School Truants?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
