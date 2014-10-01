Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Who Are the Doctorate Holders and where Do Their Qualifications Lead Them?

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxv8xsvp1g2-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education Indicators in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2014), “Who Are the Doctorate Holders and where Do Their Qualifications Lead Them?”, Education Indicators in Focus, No. 25, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxv8xsvp1g2-en.
Go to top