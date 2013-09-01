- On average across OECD countries, around 4% of students are top performers in reading, mathematics and science (all-rounders).
- Australia, Finland, Hong Kong-China, Japan, New Zealand, Shanghai-China and Singapore have larger proportions of these students than any other country or economy.
Who are the Academic All-rounders?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
