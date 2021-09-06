Skip to main content
Where did it hit harder?

The geography of excess mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ab4848a4-en
Authors
Marcos Diaz Ramirez, Paolo Veneri, Alexander C. Lembcke
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Cite this content as:

Diaz Ramirez, M., P. Veneri and A. Lembcke (2021), “Where did it hit harder?: The geography of excess mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 21, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ab4848a4-en.
