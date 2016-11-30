The challenge of providing more and better education with tightening public budgets has made governments increasingly interested in the efficient allocation of education resources. Results from the OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) show that, among countries with a comparatively high gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, the amount spent on education is less important than how those resources are used.
What influences spending on education?
Education Indicators in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
29 January 2024
-
27 October 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
25 March 2022
-
-
-
9 February 2021
Related publications
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
-
Policy paper29 February 2024
-
20 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
-
14 November 2023
-
27 October 2023
-
Policy paper12 October 2023