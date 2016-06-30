Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What Enables Effective International Climate Finance in the Context of Development Co-operation?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwjg92n48x-en
Authors
Sáni Ye Zou, Stephanie Ockenden
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ye Zou, S. and S. Ockenden (2016), “What Enables Effective International Climate Finance in the Context of Development Co-operation?”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlwjg92n48x-en.
Go to top