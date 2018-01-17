Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

What does teaching look like?

A new video study

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/948427dc-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Teaching in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), “What does teaching look like?: A new video study”, Teaching in Focus, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/948427dc-en.
Go to top