What does teaching look like?

While teachers can make a great difference to student outcomes, we know little about how they teach and what makes “good” teaching.

The TALIS Video Study is a new OECD project that aims at understanding what teaching practices are used, how they are interrelated, and which ones are most related to students’ cognitive and non-cognitive outcomes. It will use video observation to capture, literally, what teaching looks like in different countries, along with surveys of teachers and students, student assessments, and other instructional materials, to obtain as complete a picture as possible of teaching and learning. The study unpacks teaching into different domains to depict a wide range of approaches in a systematic, detailed and consistent way across the eight participating school systems.