- Most students think that what they learned in school is useful for them or their future.
- Students’ attitudes towards school are associated with their reading skills.
- Students who report that the climate at their school is conducive to learning tend to have more positive attitudes towards school.
What Do Students Think About School?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper27 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
26 October 2023
-
16 June 2023
-
28 April 2023
-
8 December 2022
-
Policy paper25 October 2022
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024