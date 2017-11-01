Skip to main content
What are the gender differences and the labour market outcomes across the different fields of study?

https://doi.org/10.1787/7913d157-en
OECD
Education Indicators in Focus
English
français

OECD (2017), “What are the gender differences and the labour market outcomes across the different fields of study?”, Education Indicators in Focus, No. 55, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7913d157-en.
